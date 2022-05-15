Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) to report sales of $450.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $460.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $473.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAXR traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 904,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,999. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

