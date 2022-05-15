Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 40.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $172,759.33 and approximately $22.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 60.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,120.33 or 0.99617904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00039198 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00199177 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00125965 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00236420 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00077224 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

