Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,473,800 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the April 15th total of 1,369,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,178.0 days.
OTCMKTS MZDAF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 811. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.90.
