Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

MZDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mazda Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

