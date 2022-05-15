Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

MZDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mazda Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

