Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $91.49 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00506506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00037570 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,786.19 or 1.91323670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,893,070 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

