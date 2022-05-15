Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Up 78.0% in April

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFCSF. National Bank Financial downgraded Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. 1,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Medical Facilities (Get Rating)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.