Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Down 35.3% in April

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.77. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,298. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 124.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

