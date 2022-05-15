MEET.ONE Market Cap Reaches $10.04 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $50.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00036960 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,580.38 or 2.00588677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008605 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

