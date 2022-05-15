Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in April

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the April 15th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MGPPF remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. Megaport has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Megaport in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from 15.70 to 11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

