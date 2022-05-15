MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 106.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.83. MeiraGTx has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 224.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

