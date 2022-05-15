Melvin F. Lazar Buys 2,500 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABR opened at $16.85 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 41.40.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 124,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

