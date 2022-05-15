Meme (MEME) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00206030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00301585 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

