Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $399,101.13

Merculet (MVP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $399,101.13 and $151,130.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00502052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,016.11 or 1.78257146 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,386,060,823 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.