Meridian Management Co. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meridian Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,423,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,698,386. The company has a market cap of $280.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

