Meridian Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up about 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK traded up $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.07. 1,731,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,543. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.41 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

