Meridian Management Co. Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,627. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.17 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

