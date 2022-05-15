MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -51.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 51.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 373,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 127.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 26.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

