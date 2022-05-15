Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,231 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,685,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

