Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 927 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $259.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $269.97.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

