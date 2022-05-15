Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stake Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.12% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,640. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.