Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 4.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $56,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.9% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 54,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.38 on Friday, reaching $198.62. 24,524,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,857,932. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.27. The company has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.