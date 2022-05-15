MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.