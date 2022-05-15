Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,255.11 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,168.31 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,330.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,450.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

