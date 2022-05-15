MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $3.39 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

