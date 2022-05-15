MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.60. 17,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,886. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

