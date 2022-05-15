MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0363 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

