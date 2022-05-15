Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

