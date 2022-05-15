MileVerse 24-Hour Volume Tops $756,007.00 (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $756,007.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00497014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,123.37 or 1.89257196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,471,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com

Buying and Selling MileVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

