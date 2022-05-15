Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 82.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 142.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLR opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $277.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.69 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

