Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

