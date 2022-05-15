Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.
About Miromatrix Medical (Get Rating)
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
