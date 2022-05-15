Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

