Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Given New $18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.87% from the company’s previous close.

MCW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of MCW stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 82.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.