Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.Mister Car Wash also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

