Mizuho Cuts Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $18.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751,780 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 970.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Institute of Technology lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,247 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

