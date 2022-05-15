Modiv (MDV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MDV stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97. Modiv has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $89.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

In other Modiv news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,521 shares of company stock valued at $169,662.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Modiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

