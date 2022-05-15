Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $430.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.52 million and the highest is $431.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

MPWR traded up $43.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.67. The company had a trading volume of 494,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,161. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.61.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $714,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,253 shares of company stock worth $15,077,691. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

