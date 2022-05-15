Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.06.

NYSE MEG opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 101.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

