Morgan Stanley Cuts Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target to €11.50

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €12.20 ($12.84) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.68) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.16.

GLPEY stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

