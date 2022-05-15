Morgan Stanley Increases Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 540

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 540 ($6.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.55) to GBX 541 ($6.67) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Investec cut shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.73) to GBX 480 ($5.92) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $560.14.

BZLYF stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Beazley has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

