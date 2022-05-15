Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 49.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,948,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,669. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.