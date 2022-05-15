Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($22.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,782 ($21.97).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,851 ($22.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,763.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,662.68. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,445.50 ($17.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,890 ($23.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

