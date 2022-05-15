Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

UU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON UU opened at GBX 1,117.50 ($13.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 922 ($11.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.63).

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($12.77) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($38,318.33). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.83), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($723,151.20).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

