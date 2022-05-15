MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 38.6% in April

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MTNOY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 30,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. MTN Group has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

