Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €324.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($341.05) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUV2. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €291.00 ($306.32) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($347.37) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($315.79) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

MUV2 opened at €228.10 ($240.11) on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 12-month high of €198.95 ($209.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €234.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €250.36.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

