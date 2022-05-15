Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $31.38 Million

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00006854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $31.38 million and $5,584.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,067.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.34 or 0.00683470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00175356 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.