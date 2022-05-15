National Australia Bank Limited (NABZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on July 12th

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.251 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $10.97 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

