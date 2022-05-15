National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 305,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 23.40. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

