National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NHI opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.23.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in National Health Investors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

