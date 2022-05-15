National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

