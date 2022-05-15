Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

NYSE NRP opened at $48.97 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $604.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 56.63% and a net margin of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.